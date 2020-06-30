Accounting Today Magazine has named Alliant Wealth Advisors a top firm by assets under management for 2020.
This year’s ranking is Alliant Wealth’s fourth annual appearance on the list. The firm has moved up in the rankings each year, and is currently at 70th among top firms.
Qualifying entrants are CPA firms that have a financial planning practice and at least one CPA-credentialed financial planner on staff. In ranking the firms, magazine editors gather annual data from the planners themselves, broker-dealers, and independent market research services.
Alliant Wealth Advisors, based in Manassas, opened in 1995 and provides comprehensive fiduciary wealth management services for families and retirement-plan consulting for businesses.To learn more, visit https://alliantwealth.com/.
