AllTech Services Inc. has acquired J.R. Snider Ltd. & WaterCare, a locally owned plumbing and water treatment company with almost 40 years of service.
With the acquisition of J.R. Snider Ltd. & WaterCare, which was completed Dec. 1, customers will have access to online scheduling. AllTech Services said in a news release it will offer expanded benefits and services to new and existing customers, as well as increased benefits and training to all the employees in its state-of-the-art training facility.
"AllTech Services is extremely pleased to welcome all J.R. Snider customers and employees to our family. All customers will still be greeted by the same friendly staff they've come to know and appreciate over the years,” said Abe Zarou, president of Sterling-based AllTech. “I understand the J.R. Snider reputation and how business is sometimes done on a handshake, and I understand how important quality service is to the customers of J.R. Snider."
All J.R. Snider employees have been retained by AllTech, according to the release.
Joey Snider of J.R. Snider, which was based in Marshall, said he will be hands-on during the transition to the new owners. "I will be available to answer any customer questions or concerns."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.