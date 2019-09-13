Alpha Corporation, a woman-owned engineering and construction consulting firm with offices throughout the country and its headquarters in Dulles, Va., recently named industry-veteran, Kathleen Linehan, P.E., as its new president, effective July 22, 2019.
Linehan, formerly vice president for Jacobs Engineering Group (formerly CH2M Hill) of Arlington, brings nearly 30 years of experience in the engineering consulting business, according to a news release.
For more, visit https://www.alphacorporation.com.
“We are entering an exciting new time at Alpha as we approach our 40th anniversary—expanding and innovating our services with a continued commitment to excellence” said Kate Curtin Lindsey, board chair and CEO of Alpha Corporation in Dulles, Va. “Kathleen brings the perfect blend of experience and know-how to lead us through the next 40 years,” said Lindsey. “In addition, as a female CEO in an overwhelmingly male industry, I can’t help but note that Kathleen is a terrific role model for women and girls focused on STEM.”
Linehan’s professional experience is a broad and deep mix of engineering and construction management. She led many Washington, D.C. construction projects, including: program manager for the South Capitol Street Bridge and 11th Street Bridge project, project principal for the Virginia Department of Transportation Mega Projects, project advisor for St. Elizabeth’s Hospital East Campus, principal in charge of the Anacostia Waterfront Initiative and various roles for the Federal Highway Administration and D.C. Department of Transportation.
Most recently, Linehan served as vice president for Jacobs Engineering Group (formerly CH2M Hill), a $15 billion design, engineering, construction, and technical services firm based in Arlington, Va. She is a registered professional engineer and earned her master’s degree in public administration from the George Washington University in Washington, D.C. and her bachelor’s degree in civil engineering from Marquette University in Minnesota where she now serves on the Civil Engineering Advisory Council. Linehan is also on the executive committee for the Federal City Council and board of directors for the Anacostia Watershed Society in Washington, D.C.
