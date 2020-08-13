AMC will reopen more than 100 theaters Aug. 20, including sites at Potomac Mills and Tysons Corner, according to an announcement Thursday.
The company closed all of its theaters in March due to the pandemic. While communities continue to struggle with the coronavirus, AMC announced safety practices that are expected to help protect moviegoers.
For opening day, tickets will be 15 cents, according to a news release.
The local openings are part of a phased plan to reopen AMC sites across the United States. AMC currently expects to open approximately two thirds of its more than 600 U.S. locations by Sept. 3 for the release of "Tenet," following Disney's Aug. 28 release of "The New Mutants."
AMC Safe & Clean will include significant reductions in the maximum tickets available for each showtime and seat blocking in reserved seating auditoriums to allow for appropriate social distancing between parties.
There will also be enhanced cleaning procedures that include extra time between showtimes to allow for a full, thorough cleaning and nightly disinfecting utilizing electrostatic sprayers, along with use of high tech HEPA vacuums and upgraded air filtration efforts including the use of MERV 13 filters wherever possible, the release noted.
New guest and associate safety protocols include mandatory mask wearing by all guests and associates, hand sanitizing stations throughout the theater and the availability to guests of disinfectant wipes. The entire AMC Safe & Clean plan can be found at amctheatres.com/amc-safe-and-clean.
“We are thrilled to once again open our doors to American moviegoers who are looking for an opportunity to get out of their houses and apartments and escape into the magic of the movies," said Adam Aron, CEO and president of AMC Theaters. "As our guests return on our first day of resumed operations on August 20, we invite them to join us in celebrating a return to the movies, and in celebrating 100 years of AMC making smiles happen with movies at 1920 prices of only 15 cents each.”
Releases include:
8/21
- UNHINGED
- TRAIN TO BUSAN PRESENTS: PENINSULA
- CUT THROAT CITY
- WORDS ON BATHROOM WALLS
- INCEPTION 10th anniversary event
8/28
- THE NEW MUTANTS
- PERSONAL HISTORY OF DAVID COPPERFIELD
9/3
- TENET
9/11
- INFIDEL
9/18
- THE KING'S MAN
- WAR WITH GRANDPA
For full title and showtime information, moviegoers should check their theatre’s webpage on amctheatres.com.
