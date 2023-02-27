Amentum Services, Inc., a provider of engineering and advanced solutions and services to the U.S. government, allies, and commercial companies, will invest $495,000 to relocate its headquarters from Germantown, Maryland to Fairfax County.
In 2022, the company acquired PAE Incorporated, another leading government services contractor, and will consolidate its integrated operation at Amentum’s office at 4800 Westfields Boulevard in Chantilly, Gov. Glenn Youngkin's office announced in a news release.
Virginia successfully competed with Maryland for the project, which will create 157 new jobs.
“Fairfax County offers the location, access to decision-makers, and talent pipeline that global providers like Amentum are seeking, and we are proud to welcome the company’s leadership and operations team to Virginia,” said Governor Glenn Youngkin. “Amentum joins the ranks of the Commonwealth’s diversified ecosystem of more than 800 corporate headquarters across a broad cross-section of industries.”
Amentum has more than 44,000 employees in 85 countries on all seven continents, including locations across Virginia in Alexandria, Arlington, Chantilly, Dahlgren, Falls Church, Fredericksburg, and Norfolk.
The Virginia Economic Development Partnership worked with the Fairfax County Economic Development Authority to secure the project for Virginia.
$495,000 investment? Must be a typo and left off a few zeroes. $495,000 wouldn't even buy a small house in Fairfax County.
