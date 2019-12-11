Arlington’s acting director of economic development is heading to Fairfax County, where he will work under his one-time boss.
Alex Iams has been tapped for the new position of executive vice president of the Fairfax County Economic Development Authority, which is led by Victor Hoskins. Until this past summer, Hoskins headed Arlington’s economic-development efforts; upon his departure, Iams was named to fill in while a search was conducted for a permanent replacement.
Iams spent 13 years at Arlington Economic Development, including five as assistant director. But now he moves to a community nearly five times as populous, with a start date of Jan. 21.
“I am excited to have the chance to make a difference in such a large community and one that is emphasizing transit-oriented development,” Iams said in a statement.
“Alex is an extraordinary talent,” Hoskins said in a statement. “Both his quantitative and qualitative skills are tops in our profession. His economic-impact analysis and analysis of return on investment grounded everything we did in Arlington, and his knowledge of commercial real estate markets is second to none.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.