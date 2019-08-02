The Washington region’s jobless rate was down in June from a year before, as the nation’s metropolitan areas continue to see mostly good economic news.
With 3,477,740 residents in the civilian workforce and 117,086 looking for jobs, the Washington area’s unemployment rate of 3.4 percent was down from 3.6 percent a year before, according to figures reported Aug. 1 by the federal Bureau of Labor Statistics.
Washington was one of 294 metro areas that saw lower year-over-year unemployment. Rates were higher in 67 areas and unchanged in 28.
The national, non-seasonally-adjusted jobless rate in June was 3.8 percent, down from 4.2 percent a year before.
Among all metro areas, the lowest jobless rate was found in Burlington, Vt., at 1.9 percent. Three regions – Idaho Falls, Idaho; Midland, Texas; and Portsmouth, N.H. – had rates of 2.1 percent.
The highest jobless rates nationally were found in Yuma, Ariz., and El Centro, Calif., at 19.6 percent and 18.6 percent, respectively.
Among the 51 metro areas with populations of more than 1 million, the lowest jobless rates were found in Austin, San Francisco and San Jose, at 2.7 percent. The highest rate was reported in New Orleans, at 5 percent.
Virginia’s jobless rate of 2.9 percent in June was down from 3.2 percent a year before, and represented about 4.44 million residents in the civilian workforce and 130,000 seeking jobs.
Unemployment rates were down in all of Virginia’s metropolitan areas.
Full data can be found at www.bls.gov.
