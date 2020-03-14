Apple announced Saturday morning that it would be closing all of its stores outside of Greater China for two weeks in response to the spread of the coronavirus COVID-19.

Stores will be closed until March 27. Online stores and support will be available at apple.com.

One of the lessons the company learned in its response in China was that the most effective way to minimize risk of the virus’s transmission is to reduce density and maximize social distance, said CEO Tim Cook in a statement.

All employees will continue to receive pay as if business was running as usual and the business is expanding leave policies.

Apple also wants to continue to play a role in helping individuals and communities emerge stronger, Cook said.

“At Apple, we are people first, and we do what we do with the belief that technology can change lives and the hope that it can be a valuable tool in a moment like this,” Cook said. “Teachers are innovating to make remote lessons come alive. Companies are experimenting with new ways to stay productive. And medical experts can diagnose illnesses and reach millions with critical updates in the blink of an eye.”

Apple’s has donated $15 million toward the COVID-19 response and will match employee donations two-to-one.