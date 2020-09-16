The Arlington Chamber of Commerce will host a “virtual” breakfast networking event with the Alexandria Chamber of Commerce on Thursday, Oct. 8.
The event will focus on “power networking” through breakout rooms and individual pitches.
The cost is $10 for members of the organizations, $20 for others. For information, call (703) 525-2400 or see the Website at www.arlingtonchamber.org.
***
