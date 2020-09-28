The Arlington and Alexandria governments are teaming up for a new job-training initiative.
“Skill-Up Alexandria City and Arlington County” will provide access to online classes funded by a U.S. Department of Labor grant as part of an initiative of the Alexandria/Arlington Regional Workforce Council, Alexandria Workforce Development Center and Arlington Employment Center.
This program uses the Metrix E-Learning System, which offers a wide variety of courses to help people who are looking for a new career or want to move up from their current position.
Some 5,500 courses are available. Users will have six months of free access.
For information, call the Arlington Employment Center at (703) 228-1400 or e-mail jobseeker@arlingtonva.us.
[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
