About one in three Arlington small businesses that applied for county-government grant funding to deal with stressful economic times are receiving it, according to the local government.
The $2.8 million COVID-related grant funding will be split among 394 businesses that employ no more than 50 employees and could provide evidence of a decline in revenues of at least 35 percent since the pandemic began.
For some of the businesses, the grant funding of up to $10,000 will be nominal in nature, but every dollar may help in the current economic environment.
“We’re hopeful these grant funds will help those businesses hit the hardest – those that would be unable to continue operations without this financial aid,” said Telly Tucker, Arlington’s new(ish) economic-development director.
A total of about 1,100 businesses applied for grant funding, although some were deemed not qualified based on the criteria established by county officials. Among those that did qualify, grant funding was awarded to slightly more than half the applicants, officials said.
Nearly two-thirds of grant recipients are either in the restaurant/food-service industry or personal-services businesses, county officials said. A complete list of recipients is available on the Arlington Economic Development Website.
A federal grant of $1.6 million helped augment local funding.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.