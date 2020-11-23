It was fun while it lasted, but Arlington’s average weekly income topped the $2,000 mark for just a single quarter before falling back under it, according to new federal data.
The county’s weekly wage averaged $1,926 in the second quarter of 2020, according to figures reported Nov. 18 by the Bureau of Labor Statistics.
That’s up slightly more than 12 percent from the rate recorded a year before, but down from the $2,018 reported for the first quarter of 2020, which had placed Arlington in the rare company of just a handful of localities with incomes that high.
(Totals represent wages of those who work within a designated jurisdiction, not where they live.)
Nationally, 352 of the 357 counties in the Bureau of Labor Statistics data had year-over-year increases in average weekly wages for the second quarter, with the national average rising 8.6 percent to $1,188. However, that increase in some ways is illusory; the COVID pandemic, which derailed the economy in the second quarter, left many Americans in lower-paying jobs such as hospitality out of work and off the survey during the reporting period, resulting in a bump up in the averages all across the nation.
Arlington’s 12.2-percent increase from year to year was the 40th largest jump among the nation’s 357 largest counties (and, in Virginia, independent cities) that are part of the survey.
For the quarter, five localities reached the $2,000-or-above mark:
• Santa Clara, Calif., led the pack with a weekly average wage of $3,045, up 16.5 percent from a year before.
• San Mateo, Calif., recorded a weekly average wage of $2,812, up 16.5 percent.
• San Francisco reported an average weekly wage of $2,643, up 8.6 percent.
• New York County, N.Y., reported a weekly wage of $2,427, up 14.9 percent, but the county – whose borders are coincident with those of the borough of Manhattan – was down from its nation-leading average of $3,270 in the first quarter of 2020.
• Suffolk County, Mass., the home to Boston, reported an average of $2,053, up 13.4 percent.
Among Virginia localities, average wages were higher across the board, rising 8 percent to $1,776 in Fairfax County; 10.1 percent to $1,610 in Alexandria; 12.6 percent to $1,362 in Loudoun County; 12.5 percent to $1,308 in Richmond; 8.4 percent to $1,188 in Norfolk; 8.5 percent to $1,112 in Henrico County; 5.8 percent to $1,090 in Newport News; 11.7 percent to $1,048 in Prince William County; 6.7 percent to $966 in Chesterfield County; 10.9 percent to $924 in Virginia Beach; and 7.2 percent to $904 in Chesapeake.
