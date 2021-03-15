[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
Arlington County Board members next month are expected to allow another developer to temporarily convert apartment space to hotel use.
The developer of the 809-unit property at 1555 Wilson Blvd. is asking permission to use 100 of the residential units as hotel space starting in late summer. Eventually, the units would revert to their originally intended purpose.
Converting to temporary hotel use has become an more frequent option for developers of apartments and condominiums in recent years, as it allows for increased cash flow during the early period of leasing or sales. For the county government, hotels are a cash cow, bringing in significant revenue.
County Board members on March 20 are expected to advertise a public hearing on the matter for April.
The apartment project is located on a 2.7-acre parcel in the western part of Rosslyn, and is being built in conjunction with a new fire station and park. The hotel units would occupy the fifth to ninth floor of one of the two residential towers.
