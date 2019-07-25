News of business and economic development across Arlington:
OFFICE-VACANCY RATE CONTINUES TO DECLINE: Arlington officials say they continue to chip away at the county’s office-vacancy rate, which peaked four years ago.
The vacancy rate for the second quarter of 2019 was calculated at 16.6 percent, down from a high of 21 percent in 2015, according to new data released by Arlington Economic Development, a department within the Arlington government.
During the fiscal year that ended in June, the office reported closing 26 economic-development deals representing 7.2 million square feet and 43,000 jobs – much of that from the planned Amazon HQ2.
“The Amazon headquarters will continue to help to decrease Arlington’s office vacancy rate in the coming years, creating even more commercial tax revenue for the county,” officials said, pegging the impact of reducing the office-vacancy rate at $3.4 million in annual commercial-tax revenue for each percentage-point reduction.
The spike in Arlington’s office-vacancy rate, which peaked in 2015, was due to a number of market factors, including the departure of a number of government agencies for less-expensive office space elsewhere and the changing nature of the workplace, which has led to less space needed for workers.
The Rosslyn and Ballston corridors continue to see office-vacancy rates of more than 20 percent, according to county data. Across Northern Virginia as a whole, the office-vacancy rate stands at about 15 percent.
HOTEL-OCCUPANCY RATES DOWN, PRICES UP: Hotel and motel occupancy across Arlington for the first half of 2019 was running behind the same period in 2018, according to new data, but the prices hoteliers garnered for their rooms was in positive territory.
The county’s hotel-occupancy rate in the January-to-June period stood at 73.3 percent, according to data from Smith Travel Research reported by Arlington Economic Development. That’s down 3.8 percent from a year before.
The average price of a hotel room during that period was $174.54, up from $172.04 a year before.
For May – traditionally a strong month for the hospitality industry in Arlington – hotel occupancy stood at 84.6 percent, according to the data.
YEAR-OVER-YEAR RETAIL SALES HIGHER IN ARLINGTON: Year-over-year retail sales in Arlington showed a boost in the first quarter of 2019, according to new data.
Total retail sales of $767.2 million countywide were up 1.6 percent from $755.3 million during the first three months of 2018, according to figures from the Virginia Department of Taxation.
Figures are used to determine sales-tax revenue that is transmitted from the state government to the local government.
For the fourth quarter of 2018, which included the December holiday period, retail sales in Arlington had totaled $825.5 million
INTERIM HEAD OF ECONOMIC-DEVELOPMENT OFFICE TAPPED: Alex Iams, who has served as assistant director of Arlington Economic Development since 2014, has been tapped as interim director of the government agency.
Iams will succeed Victor Hoskins, who is departing to lead the Fairfax County Economic Development Authority. Hoskins led the department for more than four years.
“The momentum of Arlington’s economy is the strongest it’s ever been,” said Iams, who has spent 12 years with the Arlington County government, including work on redevelopment plans in the Crystal City and Columbia Pike corridors and the team that helped entice Amazon to locate its HQ2 campus to the Crystal City are.
Arlington Economic Development has a staff of about 31 full-time-equivalent positions and an annual budget of about $6.1 million through the county government’s General Fund. It also oversees the county government’s cultural-affairs programming, which has a budget of about $3.2 million, and tourism promotion, with a budget of about $1.6 million.
