ARLINGTON TAPS ECONOMIC-DEVELOPMENT CHIEF: The current director of economic development in the city of Danville early next year will step into a similar post in Arlington.
Telly Tucker has been tapped by Arlington County Manager Mark Schwartz as director of Arlington Economic Development, county officials announced Dec. 12.
Danville will succeed Victor Hoskins, who departed earlier this year to lead the Fairfax County Economic Development Authority.
Tucker’s professional career has been centered downstate; before serving as economic-development chief in Danville, he held posts in Lynchburg and James City County.
“I am keenly interested in continuing to preserve and enhance Arlington’s competitiveness and sustainability through economic development,” Tucker said in a statement. “I want to work together to foster collaborative partnerships, real-estate development and tourism, as well as establish strong relationships with businesses, clients, government officials, regional and local partners and the creative-arts community.”
ACTING ECONOMIC-DEVELOPMENT CZAR HEADS TO FAIRFAX: Arlington’s acting director of economic development is heading to Fairfax County, where he will work under his one-time boss.
Alex Iams has been tapped for the new position of executive vice president of the Fairfax County Economic Development Authority, which is led by Victor Hoskins. Until this past summer, Hoskins headed Arlington’s economic-development efforts; upon his departure, Iams was named to fill in while a search was conducted for a permanent replacement.
Iams spent 13 years at Arlington Economic Development, including five as assistant director. But now he moves to a community nearly five times as populous, with a start date of Jan. 21.
“I am excited to have the chance to make a difference in such a large community and one that is emphasizing transit-oriented development,” Iams said in a statement.
“Alex is an extraordinary talent,” Hoskins said in a statement. “Both his quantitative and qualitative skills are tops in our profession. His economic-impact analysis and analysis of return on investment grounded everything we did in Arlington, and his knowledge of commercial real estate markets is second to none.”
NESTLÉ TO FUND CHILD-CARE SCHOLARSHIPS: Rosslyn-based Nestlé USA will fund $200,000 in scholarships through the Arlington Community Foundation in support of affordable child care for low-income Arlington residents.
The contribution represents the first investment toward the Community Foundation’s goal of creating a $2.7 million scholarship pool to assist 200 children in Arlington over the next five years.
“Nestlé is showing tremendous compassion and leadership in providing this gift to increase access to affordable care for our most vulnerable families,” said Jennifer Owens, the foundation’s president and CEO.
The average annual scholarship per child will be approximately $13,700.
“We’re proud to support this program, and whether it be through this donation of funds to the foundation to support critical child-care services or by providing access to nutritious foods for individuals and families in the area, we are dedicated to being an active member of this community,” said Nicole Collier, director of government relations for Nestlé USA.
The new scholarship program will augment state subsidies, which are neither plentiful nor flexible enough to meet pressing needs, foundation officials said.
“The rules that go along with the government-funded subsidies can sometimes create disincentives for those providing child care as well as those in need of it,” Owens said.“To achieve lasting success with these initiatives, we must truly support low-income residents to reach their potential in a sustainable way.”
For information on the initiative, see the Website at www.arlcf.org/sharedprosperity.
PROPOSAL PERCOLATES FOR MUNICIPAL POWER SYSTEM: Eighty years after the idea was first broached, several progressive groups are embarked on a likely uphill effort to have the Arlington government develop its own energy utility.
The Arlington Green Party is the latest to sign on to the effort, which was proposed by Our Revolution Arlington.
“There are 18 areas in Virginia that have a municipal utility, the closest being Manassas,” Green Party officials said in a statement. “There are over 15,000 such municipal utilities in the U.S., and large cities like New York and Chicago are considering creating such a system.”
The proposal (found here: https://greenpowerarlington.org/) asks the County Board to adopt the measure and begin the process of purchasing the assets of Dominion Power in the county. Realistically, however, the chance of any of that happening is likely to be close to zero.
In the 1939 general election, Arlington voters rejected a similar proposal by a six-to-one margin.
