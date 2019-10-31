The Arlington Chamber of Commerce has again thrown its weight behind efforts to eliminate the sunset clause on legislation authorizing the collection of a hotel-bill surtax in support of tourism promotion.
The proposal is included in the Chamber’s 2020 policy positions, and affirms its position of recent years to have the tourism-promotion surtax made permanent, as is the case in many other jurisdictions across Virginia.
Whether the matter will be debated in the 2020 legislative session remains to be seen, as the current authorization for the tax runs through 2021 and the legislature may want to hold any consideration until then.
Arlington had levied a 0.25-percent surcharge on hotel bills to support tourism efforts for two decades until 2011, when behavior of the County Board deemed obnoxious by members of both parties in the General Assembly led to the power’s being revoked.
(It was a rerun of another episode a half-century before, when the General Assembly eliminated Arlington’s ability to elect its School Board out of pique over school-integration efforts. It took more than 30 years for Arlington to regain that power.)
The legislature allowed the taxing measure to come back in 2016, but attached a two-year sunset clause to it in order to keep local Arlington leaders on a short leash.
In 2018, both the Chamber of Commerce and the County Board backed a measure by state Sen. Janet Howell (D-32nd) to allow the tax to continue in perpetuity. It was a change in position for the business organization, which previously had conditioned its support on having a fixed term.
Howell’s measure passed the state Senate on a 30-8 vote. But the Republican leadership in the House of Delegates insisted on including a three-year limit on the taxing authority before moving the bill to a vote in the lower house, where it passed 82-17.
Gov. Northam theoretically could have amended the bill to eliminate the sunset clause, but opted not to do so as it might have thrown another wrench into the effort.
The tax brings in more than $1 million a year, which supports efforts by Arlington Economic Development to promote Arlington as a destination for tourists and business travelers.
Localities across Virginia are only authorized to levy such a tax if they have the explicit authorization of the legislature. Nearly all, if not all, other jurisdictions that have such power do not have a sunset clause attached to the authorizing legislation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.