The Arlington Chamber of Commerce has announced recipients of its 2019 awards, to be presented at the organization’s annual meeting in December.
Arlington Community Federal Credit Union will be presented with the Chair’s Award, given annual to an organization and its representative(s) who have made an outstanding contribution of resources to the Chamber and the business community in Arlington.
John Murphy of Washington Workplace will be presented with the President’s Award, given annually to an individual who has made an outstanding contribution of volunteer assistance to the Chamber.
The membership-development committee will be presented with the Committee of the Year Award.
The Chamber’s 95th annual meeting will be held on Friday, Dec. 6 at noon at the Sheraton Pentagon City Hotel. The guest speaker will be Brian Huseman, vice president of public policy for Amazon.
For tickets and information, see the Website at www.arlingtonchamber.org.
