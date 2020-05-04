The Arlington Chamber of Commerce has announced finalists for its 34th annual Arlington Best Business Awards.
“The Chamber received many noteworthy submissions this year, ensuring a highly competitive selection process,” Chamber officials said in announcing the nominees.
They include Capital MarCom, Design Powers and MovementX (home-based); Agents in Style, Casual Adventure and Good Sweat (retail); Arlington Strategy, MMA & Sports Rehab, Northwest Federal Credit Union and TriVista USA Design + Build (service); AT&T Services, Homewood Suites by Hilton Arlington Rosslyn Key Bridge and Virginia Hospital Center (large business); Arlington Free Clinic, Offender Aid and Restoration and YMCA Arlington (non-profit); and DTS and NextUp Solutions (technology).
Awards had been expected to be announced at a dinner in June, but the program has been pushed back to autumn due to the public-health situation.
Also at that event, new inductions will be made into the Arlington Business Hall of Fame.
