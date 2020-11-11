The Arlington Chamber of Commerce has announced that Stephen Moret, president and CEO of the Virginia Economic Development Partnership, will be the keynote speaker at the Chamber’s 96th annual meeting, to be held Dec. 11 in an online format.
Moret will discuss efforts at the state level to address economic-development challenges, and will look at initiatives including the wooing of Amazon to Northern Virginia.
At the lunchtime meeting, the business organization also will present awards, note the change in leadership for the coming year, and address challenges facing the local business community in the COVID environment.
Tickets are $35 for Chamber members, $55 for others. For information, see the Website at www.arlingtonchamber.org.
