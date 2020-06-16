The Arlington Chamber of Commerce this week bestowed its 2020 Valor Awards, honoring outstanding service among the community’s public safety-agencies.
Among the honorees:
• Arlington Police Cpl. Douglas Bennett was presented with the Valor with Life-Saving Award, the highest honor bestowed, for helping to save the life of a suicidal bank-robbery suspect during an incident that occurred in Ballston on Dec. 30, 2019.
• Arlington Police Cpl. Darryl Wilson and Officer Kevin Roman were presented with a Life-Saving Award for their efforts assisting a man in distress in Ballston on Feb. 7.
• A team from the Arlington County Fire Department was presented with a Life-Saving Award for its joint effort saving the life of a toddler in cardiac arrest on Jan. 31. Honorees were Capt. Melvin Reed and firefighters Jamerson Lewis, Chad Aldridge and Gary Landis.
• Arlington County Police Cpl. John Vanak, Officer Jason Pardee, Det. Diane Galiatsos and 1st Sgt. Steve Taphorn were presented with a Life-Saving Award for their efforts on Sept. 2, 2019, to convince a suicidal woman not to jump from a parking garage at Virginia Hospital Center.
• Honored with Meritorious Service Awards for outstanding long-term service to their departments were Firefighter Marcia “Tia” Reed; Sheriff’s Office Maj. Susie Doyel; and Arlington Police Det. Randall Mason.
