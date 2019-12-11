The Arlington Chamber of Commerce and Arlington Career Center are partnering on a job-shadowing effort for 2020, designed to provide high-school sophomores an introduction to the working world.
Businesses and organizations are being recruited to host the students on April 23. An estimated 120 students will take part.
“While we would like every Arlington business to participate, we are especially interested in companies that are accessible by public transportation,” Chamber officials said in announcing the initiative. “Employers are not expected to spend any money on these job-shadow sessions. Volunteering your company’s time and expertise is all that is requested.”
To register or for additional information, call Laura DiNardo at (703) 228-5791 or e-mail laura.dinardo@apsva.us.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.