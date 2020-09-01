The Arlington County Chamber of Commerce has come out swinging against the County Board’s measures to reduce crowding on public sidewalks in high-density areas, saying it offers the prospect of killing what’s left of the golden goose of the county’s restaurant and nightlife industry.
“To date, the approach the county has taken has not been particularly constructive,” said Scott Pedowitz, speaking to the Arlington Transportation Commission on Aug. 28. “It’s a bit misdirected in terms of the problem.”
To combat what Arlington government officials contend is too-close gathering outside nightlife establishments in Clarendon during the COVID-19 pandemic, County Board members have imposed an emergency measure and now are sending in police to enforce distancing regulations. To date, the effort has been focused only in Clarendon, but could be expanded to other areas of the county.
County officials are not blaming owners of restaurants and nightlife establishments for the outdoor crowding, which occurs mostly on public sidewalks where business owners have no control. But in remarks, Pedowitz said the county government needs to understand the negative impact of too aggressive an enforcement stance.
“The way this has been constructed . . . could have a severely deleterious impact on the business of those restaurants – local entrepreneurs and their employees,” he said.
“We have a lot of jobs on the line here,” he said.
The county government’s enforcement effort has won some applause, but also garnered eye rolls from those who believe county police might already have enough on their plate without having to play line-control monitor.
Pedowitz intimated the Arlington Chamber of Commerce would push County Board members, when they meet in mid-September, to limit rather than expand the emergency ordinance.
Those ticketed by police for improper congregating face fines of $100, assuming any court challenge to the county’s emergency measure is upheld.
