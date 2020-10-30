ARLINGTON CHAMBER LAUDS ‘BEST BUSINESS’ RECIPIENTS: The Arlington Chamber of Commerce on Oct. 27 presented its 2020 “Best Business” Awards to firms that are providing outstanding customer and community service despite the impacts of the COVID crisis.
The awards program is now in its 34th year. The 2020 recipients included AT&T and Virginia Hospital Center, Large Business of the Year; DTA, Technology Small Business of the Year; Casual Adventure, Retail Small Business of the Year; TriVistaUSA Design + Build, Service Small Business of the Year; Design Powers, Home-Based Business of the Year; and Arlington Free Clinic, Non-Profit of the Year.
Also at the event, the late Erik Gutshall was enshrined in the Arlington Business Hall of Fame. Gutshall, owner of Clarendon Home Services and a member of the Arlington County Board, died earlier this year after a battle with cancer.
The event was held in a hybrid format, both in-person (at the Crowne Plaza Crystal City-Washington D.C.) and online.
