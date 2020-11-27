The Arlington Chamber of Commerce has announced recipients of its 2020 awards, to be bestowed at the organization’s 96th annual meeting on Dec. 11.
Bean, Kinney & Korman, a local law firm, will receive the 2020 Chair’s Award, while Tina Leone of the Ballston Business Improvement District will receive the President’s Award.
In addition, the 2020 Committee of the Year Award will go to the Community Action Committee, chaired by Jennifer Owens of the Arlington Community Foundation.
The annual meeting will be held “virtually” due to the public-health situation. For information, see the Website at www.arlingtonchamber.org.
