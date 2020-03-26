The Arlington Chamber of Commerce plans to go ahead as scheduled with its 34th annual Best Business Awards, scheduled for May 28.
The Chamber “will monitor Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines and re-evaluate the event if needed, but still intends to celebrate and honor the best in Arlington business,” officials of the business organization said.
In addition to honoring the top businesses in a variety of categories, the dinner event also will include the induction of new members into the Arlington Business Hall of Fame, to be announced prior to the celebration.
Nominations for both the awards and hall of fame will be accepted through April 3 at 5 p.m. for both events. For information, contact Katie Nord at (703) 525-2400 or e-mail knord@arlingtonchamber.org.
