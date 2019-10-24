The Arlington Chamber of Commerce will host its 95th annual meeting on Friday, Dec. 6 at the Sheraton Pentagon City Hotel.
The event will include remarks by the incoming and outgoing chairs and presentation of awards. About 300 community leaders are expected.
For information, tickets and sponsorship packages, see the Website at www.arlingtonchamber.org.
