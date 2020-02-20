The Arlington Chamber of Commerce is inviting nominations for its annual induction into the Arlington Business Hall of Fame, to be held as part of the business group’s 34th annual Best Business Awards ceremony in May.
The pantheon was established in 2009 to celebrate community leaders – living or deceased – who had a sustained positive impact on Arlington’s business and civic life. The first to be inducted were developers Preston Caruthers and Fred Burroughs III.
Also having been enshrined over the years: Scott McGeary, John Milliken, Rich Doud, William Buck, Giuseppe Cecchi, Robert Smith, John Shooshan, Emerson Reinsch, Russell Hitt, Sidney Dewberry, Ashton Jones, W. Sydney Albrittain, James Cole, Jonathan Kinney, Joseph Wholey, Mort Zetlin, Dr. Kenneth Haggerty, Joel Broyhill, Herb Morgan, Elizabeth Campbell, Dr. Jack London, Neal Nichols, Henry Lampe, David Guernsey and Bob Peck.
Those interested in nominating an individual for consideration can contact Chamber events manager Katie Nord at knord@arlingtonchamber.com.
The induction ceremony will be held as part of the Best Business Awards on Thursday, May 28 from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. at the Key Bridge Marriott. For tickets and information, see the Website at www.arlingtonchamber.org.
