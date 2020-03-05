The Arlington Chamber of Commerce’s education and workforce-development committee has invited candidates for the two open School Board seats to participate in a forum on Tuesday, April 28 at 2:30 p.m. at the Arlington campus of George Mason University.
Attendees “will discuss a range of topics with School Board candidates, including workforce preparedness and the role that the business community plays in Arlington Public Schools,” Chamber officials said.
Candidates seeking Democratic endorsements – to be decided in two days of caucus voting in May – and those running in the general election will participate.
The event is free and open to Chamber members. For information, see the Website at www.arlingtonchamber.org.
The two seats to be elected in the Nov. 3 general election currently are held by Tannia Talento and Nancy Van Doren, who are not seeking re-election.
