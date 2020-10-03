The Arlington Chamber of Commerce will hold its 34th annual Best Business Awards as a hybrid event – with tickets available either for in-person or “virtual” participation – on Tuesday, Oct. 27.
Awards will be presented in a variety of categories to businesses and organizations that deliver exceptional service to their customers, are industry leaders or offer a unique approach to delivery of goods or services, and display an interest in and concern for the Arlington community.
Among finalists for various awards: Agents in Style, Arlington Free Clinic, Arlington Strategy, AT&T, Capital MarCom, Casual Adventure, Design Powers, DTS, Good Sweat, Homewood Suites by Hilton Arlington Rosslyn Key Bridge, MMA & Sports Rehab, Movement X, NextUp Solutions, Northwest Federal Credit Union, OAR of Arlington-Alexandria-Falls Church, TriVistaUSA Design + Build, Virginia Hospital Center and YMCA Arlington.
Because of public-health requirements, space for the in-person event will be extremely limited (those interested in attending should contact the Chamber at 703-525-2400 for updated information). Tickets for the online presentation are $35 for Chamber members, $50 for others.
For information and registration, see the Website at www.arlingtonchamber.org.
[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNova or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.