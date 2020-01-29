Arlington Chamber to host excursion to Vietnam in fall

The Arlington Chamber of Commerce, which since 2010 has sponsored a trip to China for business leaders and community members, this year will be hosting a trip to Vietnam.
Set to run Nov. 8-17, the trip will include stops in Hanoi, Ha Long Bay, Hoi An and Ho Chi Minh City, also with excursions to a number of additional cultural sites.
The all-inclusive, nine-day journey is priced at $2,499 for members, slightly more for non-members, with early-bird registration running through May 29.
For information, full rates and a complete itinerary, call Olivia McKay at (703) 525-2400 or see the Website at www.arlingtonchamber.org.
