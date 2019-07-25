The Arlington Chamber of Commerce will host its 14th annual Scholar’s Cup miniature-golf tournament on Sept. 24 at Upton Hill Regional Park.
The family-friendly event raises funds for the Chamber’s scholarship program. In addition to 18 holes of mini-golf, it will feature dinner courtesy Rocklands Barbeque and Grilling Co., music from A Sound Plan and networking opportunities.
Registration is required by Sept. 18, and sponsorship opportunities are available. For information, see the Website at www.arlingtonchamber.org.
