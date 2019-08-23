A total of 34 Arlington companies have been named to the 2019 “Inc. 5000” list of fastest-growing private firms in the nation, including five that made the top 500 on the ranking.
Associated Veterans, which provides professional services and consulting to the federal government, ranked 67th nationally and highest in Arlington, according to a compilation from Arlington Economic Development. Others in the top 500 include Capitol Bridge (91st), Stealth-ISS Group (368th), Strategic Alliance Business Group (373rd) and the Fila Group (484th).
“We are really proud of the innovative companies that call Arlington home, and the dynamic entrepreneurs who lead them,” said Marian Marquez, acting director of business development for Arlington Economic Development, a wing of the county government.
Across Virginia, 288 companies were included in the 2019 “Inc. 5000” list. Fairfax County led all jurisdictions with 113 firms on the list.
Rankings are based on growth in revenue over three calendar years for U.S.-based, privately held firms. Thirty-four Arlington firms had made the ranking in 2018, with 21 on the list in 2017.
