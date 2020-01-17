The Arlington Chamber of Commerce will team up with the Northern Virginia Hispanic Chamber of Commerce for a joint breakfast meeting on Thursday, Feb. 13.
The format of the meeting will be “roundtable power networking,” Chamber officials said.
The event will run from 8 to 9 a.m. at the Residence Inn by Marriott Rosslyn, 1651 North Oak St. Pre-registration is $25 for members of the organizations, $35 for others; tickets will be available at a higher cost at the door.
For information, see the Website at www.arlingtonchamber.org.
