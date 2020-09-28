The Arlington hotel-occupancy rate continues to lag significantly behind that of a year before, as the COVID-19 pandemic and resulting economic downturn hit the tourism and business-travel sectors hard.
Arlington’s hotel-occupancy rate in July was just 24 percent, with the year-to-date rate of 35 percent less than half the 76.7-percent rate recorded during the same seven-month period in 2019, according to data from Arlington Economic Development, based on reporting by Smith Travel Research.
For the January-to-July period, the average room rate for Arlington lodging establishments was $141.55, down nearly 18 percent from the $172.16 recorded during the same period in 2019.
For July, the average room rate was $111.20.
