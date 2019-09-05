Arlington’s year-over-year hotel-occupancy rate is down from 2017 for the first seven months of the year, but the average room rate is higher, according to new data.
The average hotel-occupancy rate of 76.6 percent in the January-to-July period was down from 78.7 percent during the same time frame in 2018, according to new data from Smith Travel Research, reported by Arlington Economic Development.
But the average nightly room rate was up, rising 1.8 percent to $172.55, according to figures.
For July, the hotel occupancy rate in Arlington was 83.8 percent and the average room rate was $147.40, reflecting a month more focused on leisure than business travel.
