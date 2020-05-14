Arlington hotel and motel occupancy took a pummeling in March as the COVID-19 pandemic began to take hold, according to new data, while average room rates for the first quarter showed a slide.
March’s occupancy rate of 34.5 percent for Arlington resulted in a first-quarter occupancy rate of 52.3 percent, according to figures form Smith Travel Research reported by Arlington Economic Development.
The first-quarter total compared to a 65.1-percent occupancy rate for the January-February-March time frame in 2019.
The first-quarter average hotel room rate of $150.56 was running about 5 percent below the same period in 2019, when the average room rate stood at $158.77.
The average per-night room rate in March was $183.32.
