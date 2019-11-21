Pop-up hotel planned for Arlington

Drawing shows proposed residential development in the 900 block of South George Mason Drive in Arlington. The developer has asked for permission to use some of the apartments as hotel rooms for the first two years after construction.

For the first nine months of the year, Arlington hoteliers saw slightly lower occupancy rates but slightly higher average nightly room rates, according to new data.

For the January-to-September period, the average occupancy for hotels countywide was 76.3 percent, down from 77.8 percent during the same period a year before.

That’s based on new data from Smith Travel Research, reported by Arlington Economic Development.

The average room rate, however, was up 2.6 percent during the same period, rising to $169.49.

