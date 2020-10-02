Arlington in late summer continued to rebound, jobs-wise, from the depths of the COVID shutdown, but still has a significant way to go before getting anywhere close to where the county had been.
With 144,339 residents in the civilian workforce and 6,988 looking for jobs, Arlington’s unemployment rate stood at 4.5 percent in August, according to figures reported Sept. 30 by the Virginia Employment Commission.
The good news? That’s down more than a full percentage point from the rate of 5.6 percent seen in July. The bad news? Prior to the pandemic, Arlington’s jobless rate was hovering at just under 2 percent.
The month-over-month decline in Arlington was generally mirrored across Northern Virginia, where rates from July to August fell from 4.5 percent to 3.5 percent in Falls Church; from 6.9 percent to 5.4 percent in Loudoun County; from 7.5 percent to 6 percent in Fairfax County; from 7.7 percent to 6.3 percent in Alexandria; and from 8.5 percent to 6.8 percent in Prince William County.
For Northern Virginia as a whole, the jobless rate declined from 7.3 percent to 5.8 percent, representing 1.55 million in the civilian workforce and just under 96,000 looking for jobs.
About 30,000 more Northern Virginians were working in August than in July, a figure totaling about 45 percent of the statewide employment increase of 68,000. However, there were 80,500 fewer Northern Virginians with jobs in August compared to a year before, and 212,600 fewer statewide.
Across the commonwealth in August, there were about 4 million residents in the civilian workforce, 275,000 looking for jobs. The resulting 6.3-percent jobless rate was down from 8 percent a month before but up from 2.9 percent a year ago.
Month-over-month employment statewide rose in eight of 11 major industry sectors statewide, led by government (largely due to local governments recalling employees that had been furloughed). Federal-government employment, which kept growing in Virginia even at the depths of the economic calamity in the late spring and early summer, rose by 5,700 jobs.
Leisure and hospitality, the industry most negatively impacted by the downturn, saw a return of 6,300 jobs (to 324,900) in August. Construction, the industry that rolled through the pandemic largely unscathed, was up 1,400 jobs for the month to 735,900 statewide, and at the end of August had 4,400 more workers than a year before.
Among Virginia’s 134 independent localities, Highland County reported the lowest jobless rate for the month, at 3.5 percent, followed by Madison County and Falls Church (3.5 percent each) and the city of Poquoson (3.9 percent). The highest rates were found in Petersburg (15.8 percent), Emporia (13 percent), Hopewell (11.9 percent) and Martinsville (11.6 percent).
Nationally, the non-seasonally-adjusted jobless rate of 5.8 percent in August was down from 7.3 percent a month before, with declines reported in 41 states. Two states recorded higher rates, and seven states plus the District of Columbia saw no change.
Among the 50 states, the lowest jobless rates were reported in Nebraska (4.0 percent), Utah (4.1 percent) and Idaho (4.2 percent). The highest rates were found in Nevada (13.2 percent), Rhode Island (12.8 percent) and Hawaii and New York (12.5 percent each).
Ten states reported rates higher than 10 percent for the month.
[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.