: Arlington’s unemployment rate stood steady at 5.9 percent in June, according to new figures, and had the second lowest jobless figure among the 22 cities and counties of the Washington metropolitan area.
With 142,153 county residents employed in the civilian workforce and 8,960 looking for jobs, the preliminary unemployment rate in June was unchanged from May but was down from a spike to 7 percent in April, when the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and resulting government-mandated lockdown hit in force.
Figures come from the federal Bureau of Labor Statistics.
Among Washington-area jurisdictions, only Falls Church (4.9 percent) had a lower jobless rate in June. The unemployment rate of the region as a whole was 8.4 percent, down from a peak of 9.8 percent in April. Nationally, the non-seasonally-adjusted unemployment rate of 11.2 percent in June was down from a COVID peak of 14.4 percent in April.
Prior to the pandemic, Arlington’s unemployment rate was hovering around the 2-percent mark.
