Arlington’s employment situation was little-changed from October to November, according to new data, and the county retained its position with the best jobs picture in the commonwealth.
With 153,723 residents in the civilian workforce and 2,643 looking for work, the county’s jobless rate of 1.7 percent in November was unchanged from a month before, according to figures reported Jan. 3 by the Virginia Employment Commission.
The community was in sync with the rest of Northern Virginia, which showed little movement in jobless rates from October to November.
Falls Church (1.8 percent), Fairfax and Loudoun counties (2 percent) and Prince William County (2.2 percent) saw no month-over-month change, while Alexandria bumped up slightly from 1.8 percent to 1.9 percent.
Across Northern Virginia as a whole, the non-seasonally-adjusted jobless rate of 2.1 percent was up a tick from 2 percent, representing just under 1.65 million in the civilian workforce and 34,750 looking for jobs.
Statewide, the unemployment rate of 2.5 percent was up slightly, but overall employment hit another record high as both the private and public sectors posted increases.
Most areas of the economy showed higher employment for the month, including manufacturing, leisure/hospitality, finance, construction and private education/health services. Mining saw a decrease of 100 jobs.
(Year-over-year employment growth in the Old Dominion has now been positive for 68 consecutive months, fueled largely by the private sector, according to the federal Bureau of Labor Statistics.)
Among Virginia’s 134 cities and counties, the lowest unemployment rates for the month were recorded in Arlington; Falls Church; then a three-way tie at 1.9 percent between Madison County and the cities of Alexandria and Fairfax. The highest rates were found in Buchanan County (5.5 percent), Dickenson County (5.2 percent) and Petersburg (4.9 percent).
Virginia tied with Colorado and Hawaii among the states in terms of employment. Nationally, the lowest jobless rates for the month were found in Utah (1.9 percent) and South Carolina and North Dakota (2.1 percent), with the highest in Alaska (6 percent).
Six states – Alabama, Alaska, Georgia, Illinois, Oregon and South Carolina – reported their lowest November unemployment since federal officials began their current tracking in 1976.
December and year-end unemployment data are expected to be released Jan. 24.
For full data, see the Website at www.virginiaworks.com.
