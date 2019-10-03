Arlington’s jobless rate remained below 2 percent in August, part of a general regional trend toward solid employment data.
With 152,495 county residents counted in the civilian workforce and 2,929 looking for jobs, Arlington’s unemployment rate of 1.9 percent in August was the same as that in July, according to figures reported Oct. 2 by the Virginia Employment Commission.
The relatively unchanged unemployment rate was mirrored in most of Northern Virginia. Alexandria (2.1 percent) and Fairfax County (2.3 percent) showed no change, while Falls Church dropped from 2.2 percent to 2.1 percent; Loudoun County dipped from 2.4 percent to 2.3 percent; and Prince William County declined from 2.6 percent to 2.5 percent.
Add it all up, and Northern Virginia’s non-seasonally-adjusted unemployment rate in August stood at 2.3 percent, down from 2.4 percent, representing 1.63 million in the workforce and 38,700 looking for jobs.
Statewide, the jobless rate of 2.8 percent was down from 2.9 percent as job totals expanded for the 65th consecutive month. Virginia experienced job gains in leisure/hospitality, manufacturing and construction sectors, among others.
Of the 134 cities and counties across the commonwealth, Arlington had the lowest unemployment rate for August, followed by the city of Fairfax (2 percent) and, tied at 2.1 percent, Madison County and the cities of Alexandria and Falls Church.
On the other end of the spectrum, Buchanan County had the highest jobless rate for the month statewide at 5.7 percent, followed by Petersburg (5.4 percent) and, tied at 4.9 percent, Dickenson and Wise counties and the city of Emporia.
After Northern Virginia, Staunton/Wanyesboro (2.5 percent) had the lowest regional joblessness, followed by Winchester and Charlottesville at 2.6 percent each. Lynchburg (3.2 percent) and Kingsport/Bristol (3.1 percent) had the highest unemployment among regions.
Nationally, the non-seasonally-adjusted unemployment rate of 3.8 percent was down from 4 percent. State-by-state unemployment rates ranged from 2.1 percent in Vermont to 6.2 percent in Alaska.
