The Crystal City area could gain an additional million square feet of density under a new development plan approved March 21 by County Board members.
Board members on a 4-0 vote (with Erik Gutshall absent on extended medical leave) approved a multi-building phased-development plan, as well as the first site plan associated with it.
The parcels in question – 1900 Crystal Drive, 223 23rd St. South/2300 Crystal Drive and 101 12th St. South – all are owned by JBG. The phased-development proposal sets out, in advance, the potential maximum additional density to be earned for each site.
County Board Chairman Libby Garvey called the effort an “ambitious and creative approach” to addressing redevelopment in Crystal City.
County Board members also voted to approve JBG’s plans for 1900 Crystal Drive, which include 811 units spread over two residential towers, with ground-floor retail, on a site previously occupied by an office building. About 35 committed-affordable units are included in the total.
As part of the deal, the developer will provide the county government with 7,200 square feet of space in the nearby Crystal Mall IV complex for community use (county officials are eyeing it as a library) and provide $250,000 a year in operating funds for five years.
Public hearings for the other parcels will be held as they move through the development pipeline.
