Arlington Planning Commission to consider Courthouse-area project tonight

[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
Arlington Planning Commission members tonight are expected to render a recommendation on a major redevelopment plan in the Courthouse area.
A developer has proposed razing most of a nearly one-acre lot surrounded by Wilson Boulevard, North Courthouse Road and 15th Street North near the Court House Metro station, replacing it with a 20-story mixed-use building featuring 423 residential units, 17,000 square feet of retail and 220 parking spaces.
The overall floor-area ratio (FAR) of the project stands at 9.84. FAR compares the total square footage of the project divided by the square footage of the lot it sits on; the higher the FAR, the more dense the project.
Planning Commission members are being asked to recommend a rezoning of the seven parcels on the lot from C-3 to C-0, as well as OK the development plan, which was submitted to county officials last August.
County Board members are slated to consider the project later this month.
To sweeten the pot, the developer has agreed to a number of incentives, including pedestrian and streetscape improvements, contributions to utility and public-art funds, and contributions to affordable-housing efforts. The project is expected to garner “Gold” status through the Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design program of the U.S. Green Building Council.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.