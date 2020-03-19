Another future residential project in Arlington will start life as a hotel.
County Board members are slated on March 21 to approve a proposal by WhyHotel to allow temporary conversion of 125 apartment units at the new complex at 4000 Fairfax Drive as hotel units for up to two years.
It is a strategy that has worked at several other new Arlington residential developments recently, providing use for the apartments while the leasing ramp-up takes place.
The 22-story, 330-unit residential building currently is being constructed where the Carpool restaurant once stood in the Ballston-Virginia Square area.
Under the proposal sent to the County Board, guests would be able to stay for up to 90 days, have access to tenant amenities and have spaces in the 264-space parking garage.
Temporary conversions of residential developments to hotel use during initial leasing activity have been “an increasingly popular option for residential developers,” noted Peter Schulz of the Department of Community Planning, Housing and Development. In 2019, County Board members approved such a conversion for an apartment building in the new Ballston Quarter development.
For the county government, it is a financial winner, as hotel stays generate significant tax revenue.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.