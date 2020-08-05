Ryan Conrad, the chief executive officer of the Northern Virginia Association of Realtors, has been named vice chair of the National Association of Realtors 2021 Association Executives Committee.
The committee is one of more than 100 that determine the national organization's policy decisions and annual direction.
“As CEO of one of the largest local Realtor associations in the country, Ryan’s expertise and understanding of the Realtor community and the marketplace is unmatched,” said Nicholas Lagos, 2020 president of the national association. “His commitment to our industry has helped NVAR and its members reach new successes, and his appointment to this committee will undoubtedly help move the entire Realtor membership forward.”
Conrad was selected based on criteria weighing industry experience and professional success and was confirmed by incoming national association President Charlie Oppler and First Vice President Leslie Rouda Smith as the committee’s next vice chair.
As vice chair of the committee, Conrad will help bridge the connection between Realtor members and the association that serves them – whether at the local, state or national level.
Conrad has served as a member and chair of multiple committees within the Realtor organization, including the association executives committee’s recommendations and recognition advisory board, volunteer leadership advisory board, and others. In 2015, he received the national association's AE “Leaders of Tomorrow” Young Professionals Award.
Before joining NVAR, Conrad was CEO of the Greater Lehigh Valley Realtors in Bethlehem, Pa., where he was named one of the “40 Under 40” regional business leaders by Lehigh Valley Business. He was a member of the Lower Macungie Township Board of Commissioners from 2009 to 2015, serving as its President in 2015. Conrad is a graduate of Leadership Fairfax class of 2017.
“Not only is 2021 a special year for me as I have the honor to serve Realtors the real estate profession as vice chair of the AE Committee, but it is also a significant year for NVAR as we launch into our 100th anniversary,” Conrad said. “My goal is to help ensure that all Realtor associations are set up for success and able to provide members with exceptional service so that they can do the same for their clients."
