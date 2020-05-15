The Crystal City Business Improvement District (BID) has launched #LoveNationalLanding, a new art campaign designed to enliven the local streetscape and unify the community while highlighting the work of area businesses and local artists.
The initiative kicked off with the unveiling of an array of artwork featuring sunbursts, blooming flowers and oversized hearts emboldened with encouraging messages across several storefronts across Crystal City, Pentagon City and Potomac Yard. Curator Tom Pipkin selected a lineup of local artists who were then tasked with creating facade designs.
Additional storefronts will be identified for participation in coming weeks.
“As this initiative advances over the course of the month, residents, workers and visitors can expect to encounter additional bursts of color and messages of encouragement throughout the National Landing area,” said Tracy Sayegh Gabriel, president and executive director of the business-improvement district.
In addition, the BID has enlisted local muralist team Brocoloco to create vinyl wraps that will cover two welcome boxes and produce 100 sidewalk decals featuring “positive and amusing messages” throughout the neighborhoods.
