Ashburn resident Vincent Moretti will retire as president and CEO of Ashworth International Inc., a Massachusetts-based company best known for its conveyor belts and internal transport systems.
Moretti's retirement is effective June 21, the company said in a news release. The board intends to elect Paul Nunes to succeed him.
Board chair David Marotta praised Moretti's service to the company.
“I want to extend my sincere thanks to Vincent for his dedication and contributions to Ashworth over the last 35 years, with the last 16 years as president and chief executive officer,” Marotta added.
Nunes has been with Ashworth since 1994, including tenures as controller and vice president of finance.
Ashworth International is a global company whose portfolio consists of Ashworth Bros. Inc., Ashworth Belts B.V., Ashworth Europe, Ltd., Jonge Poerink Conveyors and Ashworth Factory Service Corp.
