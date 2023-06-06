In this edition of Ask General Counsel, Pia Miller, who leads General Counsel PC's criminal defense practice, discusses electronic evidence and how it (rarely) ever disappears.

How often have you told yourself that because you used an app with an automatic deletion feature, the picture you posted or text message you sent is completely gone?

As a former prosecutor, I spent a lot of time reviewing search warrants and evidence gathered from cell phones and laptops that people thought were long gone. With the proliferation of artificial intelligence and hacking software, there are a variety of ways to retrieve information from your electronic devices.

Where is this information frequently seen? It might be the emails from three years ago in an embezzlement case. Or it might be the phone call log to establish phone calls and messages between parties in a drug distribution case.

That photo that you downloaded came in a folder of 400 other pictures, and you thought you deleted all of them? That entire folder can be pulled by an investigator and if you have not checked every file, you may be the subject of a possession of child pornography investigation. If it happens on the internet, or on an electronic device, there is a way for an investigator to track it down and potentially use it against you – regardless of what automatic deletion settings you may use.

GPS data pulled from cellphones has even been used to help discredit one’s alibi and place them near the scene of a murder. So, while we have a great thing in all our modern technology, just know that it can be used against you, and nothing ever truly disappears.

If you are charged with a criminal offense and your cellphone or electronics have been seized, it is important that you work closely with an attorney to strategize your defense.

