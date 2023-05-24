In this edition of Ask General Counsel, Pia Miller, who leads General Counsel PC's criminal defense practice, discusses what it means when a prosecutor “nolle prossed” a case.

So, you’re leaving the courthouse, and you were told by the judge that your case has been “nolle prossed” and will not proceed any further today.

What does that mean? Virginia Code Section 19.2-265.3 allows for the prosecutor to request a “nolle prosequi” and decline to prosecute a case after a showing of good cause. A nolle prosequi is different from a dismissal, and as a result, there are different legal ramifications.

You will often hear a Virginia prosecutor say “the commonwealth moves to nolle pros” – but have they stated the reason for doing so?

The judge must find that there is good cause to enter this disposition. For example, there may be insufficient evidence to move forward, there may be an unavailable witness who has not appeared a few times for court, or the prosecutor may be waiting on the test results from the state laboratory. In some cases, it will be appropriate for your defense attorney to object to the prosecutor’s request for a nolle prosequi. Ultimately, the judge will make the final decision as to whether to grant the prosecutor’s request.

While you may believe that your case is completely done and never to be seen again – that is not the case. The prosecutor can bring back your charge via direct indictment or bring new charges based upon further investigation. Also, there are situations where a nolle prossed case does not mean that you are eligible for expungement.

If you have a case that was previously “nolle prossed” you should talk to a defense attorney about whether your charge is eligible to be expunged from your criminal history. You should also talk to a defense attorney about the possibility of your charges being brought to a grand jury by the prosecutor.

