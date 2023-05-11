Welcome Pia Miller: In this edition of Ask General Counsel, we are pleased to announce that Pia Miller has joined General Counsel P.C. to establish and lead a criminal defense practice.

Ms. Miller joins General Counsel after spending the majority of the past five years as a prosecutor, handling major and violent crimes for the Office of the Commonwealth’s Attorney for Arlington County and the city of Falls Church. If you wish to contact Pia for assistance with any Virginia criminal defense matter, she can be contacted at pmiller@gcpc.com.

What to do if stopped or arrested for DUI?

** Disclaimer – This is not legal advice. Every situation is unique. If you have been pulled over or arrested for DUI, contact an attorney. **

So, you have been stopped by an officer for allegedly driving under the influence –- what happens now? Unfortunately, being charged for driving under the influence is how most people are introduced to the criminal justice system in Virginia. You may have been caught at a DUI checkpoint, after falling asleep behind the wheel, or at the scene of an accident. If a police officer suspects that you drove while under the influence of drugs or alcohol, you can be detained, subsequently arrested and charged with DUI.

Right before your arrest, you are likely to be asked to perform a series of pre-exit tests and field sobriety tests. You will be asked things such as whether you are fluent in the English language, whether you have any medical conditions that may affect your ability to conduct the field sobriety tests and how much alcohol you had prior to driving.

It is important that you are honest with the police officer; however, you should not volunteer unnecessary information. Based upon your performance on the field sobriety tests, the officer may offer you a roadside preliminary breath test. Please remember that a blood alcohol level above .08% is above the legal limit allowed in Virginia. After this, you will likely be placed under arrest and advised of your charge.

Once placed under arrest, your right against self-incrimination has attached –- so it is important not to say anything without having a lawyer present. You will be transported to the police station for a final breath test and then taken before a magistrate who will formally issue a warrant for driving under the influence.

Depending upon your blood alcohol level, you are likely to be held in the local jail until the next business day, when you will be brought before a judge for your arraignment. At the arraignment, you will be asked whether you wish to hire an attorney (Hint: The answer is always yes!), and you will be given your hearing date. You may or may not be released on bond at that time –- that decision is made solely by the judge. The sooner that you or a loved one contact an attorney, the sooner that you can have a bond hearing so that you can be released to return to work.

While waiting on your final hearing date, please note that you may be required to surrender your license to the court. You should work closely with your attorney to prepare your defense strategy because there are serious penalties for a DUI conviction in Virginia. You could lose your driving privilege for up to one year, you could have a fine of up to $2,500 and you could be sentenced to time in jail. You should speak with an attorney to mitigate the consequences of any conviction.

For more information about What to do if stopped/arrested for DUI (or other criminal defense matters), contact Pia Miller at pmiller@gcpc.com today. She can also be reached at (703) 556-0411.